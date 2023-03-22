South El Monte High School went into lockdown Wednesday after a student was stabbed during a fight on campus.

Suspect in custody after student stabbed at South El Monte High School

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- South El Monte High School went into lockdown Wednesday after a student was stabbed during a fight on campus.

The injuries were described as non-life-threatening and the result of a "student altercation."

One suspect was reported to be in custody at the scene.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were on scene investigating.

The El Monte Union High School District issued a statement that read in part:

"Earlier today, March 22, the South El Monte High School administration team was informed of a student altercation that resulted in one student being injured. The school was placed under an immediate lockdown, following District protocol to ensure the safety of all students. School administration acted quickly, and the student was attended to by a site nurse and the Emergency Response Team, including the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. The injured student is now under medical care."

No further details about the incident were immediately available.