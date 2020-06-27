Video shows moment car nearly flips over before barreling into Carl's Jr. in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video shows the moment a car nearly flipped completely over before barreling into the side of a Carl's Jr. in South Gate overnight.The incident happened near Alameda Street and Firestone Boulevard just before midnight on Friday, according to the South Gate Police Department.Two cars were traveling at high speeds when one of them made contact with the other, causing the vehicle to propel forward toward the building, police said. However, it's unclear if the two drivers were racing or if the crash was random.Video shows two men getting out of the car before taking off from the site of the crash.Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the scene but did not transport anyone to the hospital.Additional details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.