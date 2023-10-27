Students at a South Gate high school were placed on lockdown following a police shooting nearby.

Students placed on lockdown after police shooting at Legacy High School in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- Students were placed on lockdown following a police shooting at a high school in South Gate Thursday night.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded around 9:42 p.m. to Legacy High School on Tweedy Boulevard.

A police officer opened fire after a driver allegedly tried to run him over with an SUV, officials say. The suspect ran out of the vehicle and remains on the loose.

At the time, students were celebrating Senior Night during Legacy's football game against South East. The game ended shortly before shots were fired, but the campus was placed on lockdown.

The Los Angeles School Police Department along with South Gate police and the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene. It's unclear which agency opened fire.

No injuries involving students, parents or staff were reported. AIR7 HD captured the moment a group of students were released from a campus building. A woman was seen hugging a student as they walked out.

In the aftermath of the incident, the suspect's SUV was left with a shattered window and it apparently hit a parked car.

It's unclear what prompted the initial confrontation between the police officer and suspect.