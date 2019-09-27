South LA cheer coach accused of sexually abusing students

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 55-year-old cheer coach in South Los Angeles pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting five girls he instructed, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.Michael Edmond is charged with seven counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14 and one count of a lewd act upon a child under the age of 14.Edmond coached cheerleading in Athens Park and is accused of sexually abusing the young girls between June 1 through Sept. 1. His alleged sexual abuse victims range from 9 to 12 years old.Edmond's bail was set at $8.8 million. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison.Police are looking for more possible victims.