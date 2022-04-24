Community & Events

Foster children, low-income families receive much-needed resources at South LA community fair

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A community fair in South Los Angeles gave foster children and low-income families access to much-needed resources, including rental assistance and fresh food boxes.

Foster care nonprofit "Coco's Angels" was one of the many organizations attending Saturday's "Race to Feed" community fair outside South L.A.'s Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Other businesses that participated and/or gave their support for Saturday's event also included: Los Angeles Mission, Loyola Law School, Original Tommy's Hamburgers, Happy Ice and Guardians of Love.

Help in the areas of housing, medical services, fresh food boxes, rental/eviction assistance and foster parenting are just some of the vital resources provided to low-income L.A. community members, especially L.A.'s foster children, through the "Race to Feed" community resource fair event.

Volunteers at Saturday's event handed out books and other educational materials to foster kids, and provided an opportunity for the children to sign up for weekly school tutoring and mentorship.

