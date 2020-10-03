Ten-year-olds getting shot 'unacceptable:' LAPD raises alarm on uptick in violent crimes in South LA

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is reporting a troubling rise in violent crimes and a significant change in how many innocent victims have been injured or killed.

"Ten-year-olds getting shot. That's unacceptable. Ten-year-olds getting shot in our communities, we are better than this," said L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, whose district has been impacted, during a press conference Friday.

The rise in South Los Angeles is most pronounced and it is not just gang crime.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore joined command staff, councilmembers and the community Friday, appealing to residents to stop the surge, which has claimed over 100 shooting victims over the previous year.

"Yesterday, following a spasm of violence, some 11 shootings and two homicides just since Tuesday. Thirty-nine additional homicides as a city versus last year," Moore said.

The rise comes despite a greater number of arrests and gun seizures.

"Just this month, we confiscated over 254 weapons off the street, the most weapons we have taken off the street in any month this year," said Deputy Chief Regina Scott.

The LAPD is trying to identify specific factors that could be stirring the uptick, including pandemic fatigue, few social outlets for youths, closed schools and fewer jobs.

An ABC7 analysis shows that the number of homicides has increased about 5% in South L.A. bureau areas, from 84 incidents in 2019 to 88 incidents in the same period in 2020.

The number of victims shot has increased about 11%, from 357 incidents in 2019 to 395 in 2020.

Faith leaders appealed to gang members for a cease fire and to residents for more involvement.

"It is not about being a snitch. It's about being safe. It is about that mother's child that is lying on the ground," said Grover Durham with the Good Citizen Deeds Foundation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countycrimelos angeles police departmentcrime databaseshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital: Reports
Notable figures who've recently said they have COVID-19
Search underway for suspect in South LA triple shooting
Fmr. NJ governor Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19
Lakers top Heat 124-114 for 2-0 Finals lead
Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head in New York City
Pandemic exposing digital divide among LA students
Show More
ESPN: Patriots star tests positive for COVID-19, NFL reschedules game
OC native goes from patient to CHOC Children's intern
Trump timeline: Contact tracing the president
Kellyanne Conway announces she tested positive for COVID
Newsom delays releasing theme park reopening rules
More TOP STORIES News