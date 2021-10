SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman who was holding her own son hostage during a custody exchange in South Los Angeles was shot by officers after she stabbed the boy in the neck, police say.The incident happened Friday evening at a home on West 52nd Street, just east of Broadway.The Los Angeles Police Department says a woman was holding her own son hostage with a knife during what was supposed to be a custody exchange.At one point, police say, the women stabbed the boy - believed to be around 11 - in the neck. That's when officers opened fire, wounding the woman.The boy and woman were both rushed to a local trauma center for treatment.