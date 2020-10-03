'Intelligent, beautiful, caring:' Friends, family mourn 19-year-old killed in South LA crash

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California community is mourning the loss of a 19-year-old college student whose life was tragically cut short in a deadly car crash in South Los Angeles.Kennedi Harris was a passenger in a car that was heading eastbound on Slauson Avenue at a high speed when the driver crashed into a light pole Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The day after, a large crowd of family and friends gathered at the site of the crash, on the corner of Slauson and Normandie avenues, leaving dozens of candles, bouquets of flowers and balloons."Everybody who knew my sister knew she was just intelligent, beautiful, caring, thoughtful," said her sister, Kaylin Harris.Kennedi was at home in Southern California from college because of COVID-19. Her friends said she was smart and outgoing.She would've celebrated her 20th birthday in December."This is a message to everybody out there. Please just be safe, please hold on to your loved ones, tell them that you love them. Tomorrow is not promised," her sister said.