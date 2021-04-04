Marijuana growing operation burned in South LA fire

By ABC7.com staff
GREEN MEADOWS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An apparent marijuana growing operation went up in flames in the South Los Angeles area during a major fire Saturday afternoon.

About 170 Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to battle the flames in the 8700 block of South Crocker Street in the Green Meadows neighborhood.

The intense flames kept firefighting crews in a defensive position.

At first the 300' by 300' one-story commercial building appeared to be a furniture manufacturing business, but firefighters discovered it was actually housing a marijuana grow operation.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
