WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

At least 5 homes still uninhabitable after destructive LAPD fireworks explosion in 2021

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, April 6, 2023 3:48PM
5 homes still uninhabitable after LAPD fireworks explosion in 2021
EMBED <>More Videos

Some people in South L.A. still can't go home nearly two years after a major fireworks explosion by the LAPD destroyed their homes.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some people in South L.A. still can't go home nearly two years after a major fireworks explosion destroyed their homes.

The shocking explosion was back in 2021, when the LAPD tried to detonate illegal fireworks.

In the explosion, homes, cars and businesses were damaged or destroyed, and at least five homes are still uninhabitable.

The illegal fireworks contained some homemade fireworks classified as IEDs that contained flash powder.

One homeowner says the city isn't doing enough, but the city has pushed back, saying it has paid for hotels and offered repairs.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW