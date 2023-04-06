Some people in South L.A. still can't go home nearly two years after a major fireworks explosion by the LAPD destroyed their homes.

At least 5 homes still uninhabitable after destructive LAPD fireworks explosion in 2021

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The shocking explosion was back in 2021, when the LAPD tried to detonate illegal fireworks.

The shocking explosion was back in 2021, when the LAPD tried to detonate illegal fireworks.

In the explosion, homes, cars and businesses were damaged or destroyed, and at least five homes are still uninhabitable.

The illegal fireworks contained some homemade fireworks classified as IEDs that contained flash powder.

One homeowner says the city isn't doing enough, but the city has pushed back, saying it has paid for hotels and offered repairs.