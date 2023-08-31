Video captured the moment a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles.

Caught on video: Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver while in South LA crosswalk

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Video captured the moment a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles.

The incident happened early in the morning on June 10, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man was in the crosswalk at Central and Vernon avenues when a speeding dark-colored BMW that failed to stop for a red light hit him, police said. The impact of the crash catapulted the pedestrian into the air and caused him to land on his head.

The driver sped away from the scene without rendering aid.

He miraculously survived, but the LAPD says he has a long road to recovery.