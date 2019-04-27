South Los Angeles shooting inside car wash leaves 1 dead; suspect sought

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed inside a car wash in South Los Angeles Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Deputies responded to Mike's Car Wash on the 10100 block of Vermont Avenue at approximately 11:08 a.m. and found a man shot in the upper torso area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.As the suspect was attempting to get away, an off-duty LAPD officer who was at the scene tried detaining him and shot at the suspect, police said.The suspect managed to get away. It was not believed he was struck.The officer was uninjured in the shooting.The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.