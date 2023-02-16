WATCH VIDEOS

1 person shot at chicken restaurant in South LA, 2 suspects seen fleeing the scene

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, February 16, 2023 12:50AM
LAPD searching for 2 suspects after shooting at South LA restaurant
Police are searching for two suspects who fled the scene after a shooting at a Louisiana Fried Chicken restaurant in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was shot at a chicken restaurant in South Los Angeles and police are looking for two suspects who fled the scene.

The shooting was reported at the Louisiana Fried Chicken at 4411 S. Western Ave. just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Two men were seen fleeing the scene in a newer white Jeep Cherokee, police say.

Details on the condition of the victim and what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.

