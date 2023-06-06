Toddler shot near South LA restaurant, prompting search for 2 suspects

A toddler was shot outside a hamburger restaurant in South Los Angeles, prompting police to search for two suspects.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A toddler was shot outside a hamburger restaurant in South Los Angeles Monday, prompting police to search for two suspects.

The shooting happened outside a Monster Burger restaurant near the intersection of 81st Street and Avalon Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the victim, believed to be 1 or 2 years old, was shot on the lower body. Further details on the shooting and the child's condition were not immediately available.

Officers are searching for two people in their 20s who were seen fleeing in a silver Kia vehicle with a Texas license plate.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.