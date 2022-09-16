Northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles shut down for investigation into crash; 1 injured

Authorities shut down the northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon after a person was injured in a crash.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities shut down the northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon after a person was injured in a crash.

The California Highway Patrol announced all lanes of the northbound 110 south of Century Boulevard would be closed for at least one hour.

CHP says the victim crashed into the right shoulder of the freeway just before 4 p.m. and was helped out by a good Samaritan.

The victim was transported in unknown condition. It's unclear what caused the crash, but a traffic incident log indicates there may been an act of "highway violence" at the scene.

Traffic was being diverted onto the 105 Freeway. Authorities were investigating.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.