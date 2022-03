SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- South Los Angeles will soon have a beautiful new park.L.A. City Councilman Curren Price joined members of the L.A. Department of Water and Power and Recreation and Parks for its groundbreaking Saturday.The now-vacant lot used to be LADWP's Figueroa Pump station, which was part of L.A.'s drinking water system.It will now be transformed into a public park that will provide all sorts of amenities for a community that lacks green space.