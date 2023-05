Police have shot and killed a chained dog at a homeless encampment in South Los Angeles.

LAPD shoots and kills at least 1 dog at homeless encampment in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have shot and killed a dog at a homeless encampment in South Los Angeles.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 70th and Vermont.

The dead dog appeared to be a pitbull that was chained to a pole. Another dog laid nearby and it was unclear if that dog was shot as well.

The circumstance that led to the shooting remain unclear at this time.

