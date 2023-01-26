Arrest made in South LA hit-and-run that killed 2 brothers, ages 2 and 13

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that killed two brothers.

The Jan. 9 collision took the lives of Chris Amaya-Pineda, 13, and his 2-year-old brother Damian.

The crash happened as the boy's mother, Deborah Amaya, was taking them on a routine trip to their grandmother's home.

Investigators believe a driver in a silver Mercedes may have sped through a red light as it was traveling on Main and hit the family's silver SUV that was traveling on 111th.

Deborah Amaya and the front passenger, a 16-year-old, were injured. Chris and Damian later died of their injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.