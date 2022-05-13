75-year-old man crossing street struck, killed by hit-and-driver in South LA, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 75-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Angeles last month, according to police.Los Angeles police said the crash happened April 27 in the area of Trinity Street and 41st Place around 9:15 p.m.The victim was later identified as Hector Castro Hirales. He was crossing the street when he was hit by a silver, compact SUV. Police said the driver failed to stop and render any aid or remain at the scene.Hirales was transported to a hospital, where he died.Surveillance video released shows the vehicle making a left turn while the pedestrian was in the middle of the road crossing the street. The SUV collides with the pedestrian head-on, initially stops after making impact and then drives away.The victim is seen laying on the ground motionless after the driver takes off.A reward of $50,000 has been offered for information leading to the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Officer J. Mendoza at (213) 833-3713 or by email at 32010@lapd.online.