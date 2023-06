Surveillance video caught a driver speeding down a road in South L.A. and then slamming into another car, killing a 5-year-old girl.

Video shows car run red light and slam into vehicle, killing 5-year-old in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surveillance video caught a driver speeding down a road in South L.A. and then slamming into another car, killing a 5-year-old girl.

The suspected driver, 26-year-old Pedro Murillo, turned himself into police last Tuesday.

Police say Murillo ran a red light and slammed into a car with a 5-year-old girl inside.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding out what Murillo may have been doing prior to the crash.

A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case.