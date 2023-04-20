Police are seeking the public's help to find the hit-and-run driver involved in fatally injuring a man in the South Los Angeles area.

LAPD offering reward for info on suspect accused of fatal hit-and-run on Easter morning

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On Thursday morning, the LAPD held a press conference to announce a reward for any information on a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run case on Easter Sunday that left a father dead.

At around 4 a.m. on Easter Sunday, police say 39-year-old Ricardo Cordova was crossing the street at the intersection of 74th and Hoover in South L.A., in a well-lit walkway, when a silver colored sedan struck the man, killing him.

Police say Cordova was just paces away from his home.

The suspect vehicle hit Cordova so hard that he landed nearly a block away near 75th Street.

The driver of the vehicle failed to render any aid to Cordova and fled the scene.

Cordova was pronounced dead at the scene by LAFD paramedics.

Police and Cordova's family are urging anyone with any information on the hit-and-run to come forward.