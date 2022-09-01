New dashcam video shows moments leading up to South LA crash that killed 2 innocent victims

The victim's families said the newly-released video confirms police were pursuing the suspect.

An LAPD spokesperson initially said officers were not in pursuit when the crash happened, but a preliminary police report that was later released by the agency states that officers were chasing the suspect.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly two weeks after two innocent victims were killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving police, the Los Angeles Police Department released dashcam video showing the moments that led up to the deadly collision.

The four-vehicle pileup -- involving three cars and a semitruck -- happened shortly after 4 a.m. Aug. 19 at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Broadway, according to police.

An LAPD spokesperson initially said officers were not in pursuit when the crash happened, but a preliminary police report that was later released by the agency states that officers were chasing the suspect.

READ MORE | LAPD was chasing suspect at time of crash that killed 2 innocent victims, police report says

Officers had attempted to pull over the suspect's green Cadillac after seeing it speeding westbound on Manchester but the driver refused to stop, the LAPD said.

The collision happened shortly afterward, when the vehicle ran a red light and collided with the others, police said. The force of the impact pushed the victims' car into the semitruck.

The victim's families said the newly-released video, which was posted on the police department's YouTube channel, confirms police were pursuing the suspect.

Janisha Harris, 35, and Jamarea Keyes, 38, were killed in the crash.

"At the end of the day, you have two innocent people that lost their life to something that could have been prevented," said Jamarea Keyes' wife, Tanya Keyes.

In a statement provided to ABC7 last week, the LAPD said: "Several hours after the initial investigation, and with further review through chain of command, it was determined that the officers were in pursuit of the suspect's vehicle for 15 seconds before disengaging prior to the collision. Any associated reports from this incident reflect a Multi-disciplinary Collision Investigation Team level investigation and a pursuit report."

The suspect, who has since been identified as Matthew Sutton, fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody shortly afterward, authorities said.

"Because the driver of the Cadillac refused to stop and continued to accelerate away from the officers, the officers turned off their police vehicles' emergency lights and siren, indicating they were no longer be attempting to stop the vehicle," said LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz as she narrated the incident's dashcam video.

The victim's family members said the dashcam video shows officers turned their sirens off just seconds before the fatal crash.

They say their loved ones would still be alive if there had been no pursuit and say seeing the video proves it.

"I can't really say that it's closure but at least we have the truth," said Tanya Keyes. "They lied on several occasions, and I just want them to own up to what they did and just give justice."

The victims' families' said they plan on filing a wrongful death lawsuit against LAPD.

Meanwhile, Sutton is facing seven felony counts for the crash including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.