SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man died after he was shot while driving and then crashed into another vehicle in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning, police said.The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Gage Avenue and Avalon Boulevard.Police say the driver was shot while the car was in motion, and he crashed head-on into another vehicle.The shooting victim died at the scene. He was identified as Yovany Rodriguez, a 29-year-old resident of Los Angeles.The condition of the other driver involved in the crash is unknown.Further details about the shooting and crash, including a description of the gunman, were not immediately available.