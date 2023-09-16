Daytime home invasion in South LA leads to police shooting; 1 suspect injured

Police said the suspects tied up the victim as they made their way through the home.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four suspects were taken into custody Friday afternoon after they broke into a home in South Los Angeles, prompting a large response from police that resulted in a shooting.

Police said it happened near 33rd Street and Central Avenue, just a few blocks from the Los Angeles Police Department's Newton Station.

The victim called 911 around noon to report the intruders. Police said the suspects tied him up as they made their way through the home.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and were able to apprehend two of the suspects. A third suspect, who was armed with a hammer, according to police, jumped from the roof the building.

He was shot by police shortly after. Police said he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The fourth suspect was caught by a K-9 officer.

"To do such an act ... I highly doubt this is the first time that they've done this," said LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz. "We're lucky that they made that choice because we can take these people off of the streets and not have any more people victimized."

It's unclear if the victim was seriously injured. Police said it doesn't look like he knows any of the suspects.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.