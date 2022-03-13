fire

Firefighters battle large pallet yard fire in South Los Angeles

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters battle large pallet yard fire in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are investigating a large 2-alarm fire at a pallet yard in south Los Angeles Sunday morning.



According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, calls of a fire near East 108th and South Alameda streets began coming in just before 5 a.m.

It's unclear if anyone has been injured. Authorities say Urban Search and Rescue crews were called to the scene. Video obtained by Eyewitness News early Sunday morning shows large flames as crews were getting to the scene.

As of 6 a.m., heavy smoke was still lingering in the area. There's no word on what caused the fire.

Drivers and residents are urged to avoid the scene as crews continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angelessouthern californiafire departmentsfirelos angelesfire rescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
FIRE
Evacuations issued as wildfire burns in Santa Barbara County
Carport fire destroys several cars in Thousand Oaks
DTLA tenants still living in hotels after building fire
4 injured after fire breaks out at 'Karate Kid' apartment in Reseda
TOP STORIES
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
52-year-old man fatally shot while walking dog in Mid-City, LAPD says
LAUSD not ready to ditch mask mandate as COVID-19 infections drop
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
Hailey Bieber hospitalized for brain blood clot
Uber charging customers new fuel surcharge for rides, delivery
Carport fire destroys several cars in Thousand Oaks
Show More
Evacuations issued as wildfire burns in Santa Barbara County
Trader Joe's recalls salads in California, 4 other states
LA woman loses over $18K via 'Zelle' after scammers pretend to be bank
Man was handcuffed, apparently strangled in hotel room, LAPD says
2 women caught on video allegedly stealing from Rialto Walgreens
More TOP STORIES News