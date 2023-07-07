Pickup truck slams against sidewalk during street takeover in South LA, narrowly missing onlookers

A pickup truck slammed against a curb during a street takeover at an intersection in South Los Angeles, narrowly missing a group of onlookers.

A bystander's video, recorded around midnight, shows the truck and another vehicle drifting sideways before the truck's left rear wheel hits the sidewalk. It happened Normandie and Gage avenues in front of Tyrus Deminter's watermelon shop.

He said this isn't the first time he's seen this happen.

"I just saw the video and I am so blessed that they didn't run into my fence again," he said. "I just spent $1,500 fixing this fence two months ago when they crashed in here with a car and ran away."

The sideshow was one of several that were reported overnight Thursday in the area, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A second sideshow took place near Century Boulevard and Denker Avenue, which also included another pickup truck driver doing dangerous moves in the middle of the street around a group of people. Lasers were reportedly involved in that incident.

A third sideshow took place on Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue.

The takeovers were marked by dangerous vehicular stunts and illegal fireworks.

"It's out of control," said Deminter. "I don't know what else to say. This is a lovely neighborhood. I grew up here. We have done business for so many years."

Eyewitness News reached out to Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, who represents the area, for a comment but has not received a response.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation issued a statement saying in part, "LADOT has been a part of a citywide anti-street racing task force to address this critical issue ... As we continue to work with LAPD to test solutions in real-time, we urge all Angelenos to report reckless speeding and street takeovers."

"They just repainted the sidewalk, the street, and it looked so nice and they destroyed it within one week," said Deminter. "It's hurtful to see our community has gone this direction."

The Los Angeles Police Department said no arrests were made, no citations were issued and no cars were impounded.

There were also no injuries reported.