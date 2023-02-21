2 dead, several injured after train strikes vehicle in South LA

Both people were extricated, but one of them died of his or her injuries.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed and three others were injured when a train struck a vehicle in the Central-Alameda neighborhood Monday evening.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the area near E 24th Street, just south of the 10 Freeway, at around 6:16 p.m. and found several passengers trapped inside the vehicle after it was hit by a Metro A (Blue) line train.

Two of the victims were extricated, but died at the scene.

The other three, who were also inside the car, were rushed to local hospitals in "fair-to-moderate" conditions.

There were about 125 passengers on the train at the time of the crash, according to the fire department, though no injuries were reported.

AIR7 HD video showed crews evacuating the passengers from the train.

The fire department said a train operator was evaluated as a precaution.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.