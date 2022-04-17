Los Angeles woman killed in vehicle car into Watts home, driver faces criminal charges, LAPD says

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The coroner has released the name of a woman killed Saturday when the vehicle in which she was a passenger slammed into a house in Watts, severely injuring the driver and narrowly missing the gas meter.Jaycie Martinez was a 38-year-old resident of Los Angeles.Paramedics were called at 4:27 a.m. to 9927 S. Wilmington Ave., where Martinez was pronounced dead, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.Investigators suspect the man driving the Mercedes-Benz was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, said Sgt. P. Ybarra of the Los Angeles Police Department's South Traffic Division.The man, whose name was not immediately released, faces charges including vehicular manslaughter, Ybarra said. The relationship between the driver and passenger was not immediately clear.The house sustained damage he described as "significant," but no one was injured inside and the impact missed the gas meter by about one foot.