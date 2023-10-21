South LA mother pleads no contest to murdering her 4-year-old daughter

A South Los Angeles woman pleaded no contest Friday to first-degree murder for her 4-year-old daughter's beating death.

Akira Keyshell Smith, now 37, is facing 25 years to life in state prison in connection with the Aug. 11, 2020, death of her daughter, Eternity.

According to testimony given by her two sons during preliminary hearings, Smith repeatedly picked on 4-year-old Eternity.

The day Eternity died, Smith slapped, kicked, hit and choked her daughter until she was unconscious.

"Ms. Smith, over a two-day period beat her little 4-year-old daughter to death," Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami said. "It was a horrendous case ... And she did that in front of her sons, Christopher and Ezekiel. They have to live with that for the rest of their lives."

Both of Smith's sons, who are now under foster care, are expected to give victim impact statements during her sentencing next month.

As a result of Smith's no contest plea, two other counts stemming from Eternity's case and two prior strikes were dismissed.

City News Service contributed to this report.