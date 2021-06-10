Community & Events

Local woman makes her baking dreams a reality with new Culver City shop

One local educator didn't let the pandemic stop her from accomplishing her goal and opening a bakery.
By
Local woman makes her baking dreams a reality

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed her small bakery business as a fun side project, shipping her products all over the country, but recently she was able to make a dream a reality by opening her first official Dr. Shica's Bakery at Westfield Culver City.

"People can actually come to our bakery," said Dr. Shica Little. "They can walk in, grab their favorite desserts, whether they're here visiting or whether they live here in L.A."

Little said being able to accomplish this goal during the pandemic makes it that much sweeter. Before making baking her full-time job, Little was an educator, but after COVID hit, she lost her job.

"Because I lost my job, I was able to run forward and move forward with my passion, which is creating my own bakery," said Little.

"Watching her lose her job and then making the opportunity out of a disadvantage ... was just wonderful," said her husband Michael Little. "I'm so proud of seeing her move forward and, you know, overcoming so many different things, especially as a minority woman owner."

Dr. Shica, whose signature is southern sweets, also has something for the vegan lovers as well.

"We make sure that our vegan desserts taste just as good or even better than our traditional desserts," said Little. "So, everything that we carry, we have a vegan option for."

"It was delicious," said customer Chevon Booker after trying one of Dr. Shica's vegan cookies. "It seems like she's been baking since birth because this cookie was amazing, especially to be vegan, didn't miss a thing."

"My mom has really worked hard on this company," said Alia Little, Dr. Little's daughter. "She's really put her heart and soul into it and you can really taste it in every dessert that you try."

