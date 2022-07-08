drought

CA allocates nearly $3 billion to address drought, water conservation efforts in state budget

By
EMBED <>More Videos

California allocates $3 billion to address drought, water conservation

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- As the drought worsens, it's critical that all Californians do their part to save water. Millions of dollars have been set aside in the new state budget to help homeowners do just that.

Nearly $3 billion is going toward helping the drought and water conservation efforts.

State and local leaders made the announcement Thursday next to the Sheldon Reservoir in Pasadena. The money is coming from the recently-signed state budget.

"The work that we can all do conserving water, using less water than we usual do, it is going to stretch our water supplies because we don't know when the drought is going to end," said Wayde Crowfoot, Secretary of California Natural Resources Agency.

Of those funds, $75 million will be used to fund turf-replacement programs like the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California's rebate program.

MORE: Glendale Water & Power installs drought-tolerant landscaping, offers money-saving programs
EMBED More News Videos

Glendale Water & Power has installed drought-tolerant landscaping at its facilities, while offering a program that can help customers save money.



It offers residents and businesses $2 per square foot of lawn that is converted to water efficient landscaping. Each municipality could offer additional incentives.

"$75 million will be for turf-replacement programs across the states, but most people in California live in Southern California so we expect a disproportionate amount to find its way to Southern California," Crawfoot said.

Krista Guerrero, a response specialist with Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, said the agency has been providing this rebate for several years, including during the last drought.

$100 million will be used to fund other water conservation efforts.

Water district officials said now is the perfect time to look into these programs.

"The hot summer months are the perfect times to apply for the rebate, get your money reserved. and then let your grass die so you can plant in the fall," Guerrero said.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California said the rebate program has been budgeted to last for the next two years.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypasadenasouthern californiabudgetwaterwater conservationrecycled watercalifornia waterbeat the droughtclimate changedrought
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DROUGHT
How Glendale Water & Power helps customers save money amid drought
Malibu residents asked to cut water usage by 30%
Menifee desalination plant to provide clean groundwater for thousands
Teen girls learn firefighting skills during OCFA empowerment camp
TOP STORIES
Former Japanese prime minister assassinated during speech
LA gearing up for long-awaited opening of Sixth Street Viaduct
Shooting of Shinzo Abe highlights rarity of gun violence in Japan
Lawsuit says BofA failed to warn customers about risks of using Zelle
Biden signs executive order on abortion access
Burglary suspect dies after being shot by Moreno Valley homeowner
Convicted drug dealer sentenced in LAX cocaine smuggling case
Show More
Donkey rescue group rushing to vaccinate burros against deadly virus
LAPD asks for public's help finding missing 11-year-old girl
LA County supervisors consider seeking power to remove sheriff
8-year-old 'girl boss' well on her way to building business empire
Man's skull fractured in assault at Santa Ana grocery store
More TOP STORIES News