Here's what's happening around LA, SoCal this weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The weekend is here and there are some free events to enjoy in Southern California.

SoCal is bracing for heavy rain as Hurricane Hilary continues to barrel up the Pacific coast, but for those looking to plan around the storm there are still plenty of events to see.

This is the final weekend of the 81st Nisei Week Japanese Festival, and it's happening Saturday and Sunday in Little Tokyo.

The week-long Long Beach Walls and Art Festival also wraps up this weekend. There's still Friday and Saturday to check out the stunning murals and art installations.

On Sunday, CicLAvia is taking over parts of Los Angeles again. Grab your bike, skateboard, running shoes, or even just your sneakers, to take advantage of the car-free streets.

Plus, "Live at The Music Center" returns to Jerry Moss Plaza in downtown L.A. Saturday. The outdoor concert is free, but you're asked to RSVP online.

Santa Monica is kicking off its first ever Endless Summer C.A.M.P. For the next four Saturday afternoons, the city is showcasing music, dance, craft workshops and more from around the world.

The 818 area code is celebrating 818, all weekend long.

Check out the vintage displays at the Valley Relics Museum, including retro arcade games and film famous cars, like the DeLorean.

You can also find several $8.18 food specials at Topanga Social.

Saturday is National Potato Day, and Taco Bell is offering a buy-one-get-one free deal on its spicy potato tacos. The deal can be found in the app.

Carvel is celebrating National Soft Ice Cream Day on Saturday. You can buy one, get another free small soft serve cup or cone in store. The only local location is in Santa Monica.

