Memorial Day services begin across SoCal as communities honor fallen heroes

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Memorial Day services are beginning on Monday across Southern California, with communities honoring their fallen heroes.

An event in Long Beach is underway Monday morning at Rosie the Riveter Park, where there is an annual reading of the names at the Honoring Our Fallen Memorial Wall. Gold star families, active-duty military personnel, first responders and veterans began the reading of the names of those who have fallen in combat post-9/11 at around 5:30 a.m. The event is open to the public and is expected to go on until around noon or 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is expected to speak at the Los Angeles National Cemetery, where she will recognize fallen heroes there in the first public event for Memorial Day since 2019.

Elsewhere, the Canoga Park Memorial Day parade will be returning after a three year hiatus. The opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Sherman Way and Owensmouth Avenue.

The parade will feature music, floats and a flyover.

And, in Mission Hills, Archbishop José Gómez will preside over a special outdoor mass at the San Fernando Mission Cemetery.