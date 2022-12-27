Hitting the road to avoid air travel? SoCal rain coming in could make it tough

The rain will begin Tuesday night and is expected to continue on-and-off through the weekend.

Southern California drivers will likely need to prepare as the region will likely see a long string of rainy days lasting through New Year's Day.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As problems persist at many airports across the country, may people are turning to the roads to make it to their destination.

Those who live in Southern California may also need to prepare, as the region will likely see a long string of rainy days lasting through New Year's Day.

The rain will begin Tuesday night and is expected to continue on-and-off through the weekend. The heaviest days will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Anyone with outdoor plans for New Year's Eve may want to think of a backup, as the rain will continue that evening.

According to AAA, 113 million people are expected to travel 50 miles of more this holiday season and out of that group, 102 million will be driving.

That's a 2% increase compared to last year.

If you're trying to get home and want to avoid traffic, the best time to hit the road is before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m.

The worst times to drive is between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

If you're hitting the road, there are few tips you can use to better prepare for the wet weather.

Replace worn windshield wipers

Be sure to fill your windshield washer system with winter solvent. If you live in a harsh climate, buy beam-type or rubber-clad blades that help fight off ice buildup.

Drive slowly

Give yourself time and don't rush! Also, maintain your speed when ascending a hill rather than accelerating.

Entering a skid? Don't panic

Continue to steer in the direction you want the vehicle to go and avoid slamming your brakes.

For more tips, visit AAA's website.