SoCal's first storm of spring arrives, bringing rain and snow

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The first storm of the spring season arrived in the Southland Saturday, bringing a couple hours of light to moderate rain and snow to the area.

National Weather Service forecasters described the storm as "a very modest system at best with regard to rainfall amounts." However, the storm picked up more moisture than anticipated as it moved over the ocean.

The initial front moved through the area between 7 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, producing up to a half-inch of rain in some areas, according to the NWS. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms were possible later in the afternoon into Sunday, with snow levels as low as 4,000 feet.

"Scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms through Sunday, with potential for brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail," the NWS' Los Angeles office posted at 4:48 p.m. on X. "In addition, there will be gusty W-NW winds 30-50 mph, strongest across coasts, mountains, and deserts."

The NWS said earlier Saturday that snow was falling in the San Gabriel Mountains "and spreading into the San Bernardino mountains from west to east, #snow level is 6300 feet and will continue to lower as a cold front pushed through #socal today ... roads will become snow covered."

Gusty west to northwest winds were expected as well, reaching 20 to 30 mph in the mountains and the Antelope Valley and 15 to 25 mph in other valley areas.

Cooler daytime temperatures are prevailing this weekend, with highs of 61 forecast in downtown Los Angeles Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will stay in the 40s and lower 50s, dipping into the upper 30s Sunday night in the Antelope Valley.

Dry and warmer weather is expected Monday through at least Wednesday, with more stormy weather possible Friday into next weekend, forecasters said.