Sudden thunderstorm slams SoCal with hail, heavy rain

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A sudden thunderstorm moved through northern and central Los Angeles County on Thursday afternoon, dumping heavy pockets of rain and hail and raising the threat of flooding.

Flash flood warnings were issued for parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties as pockets of storm cells moved east through the region from the San Fernando Valley through the San Gabriel Valley.

ABC7 viewers reported seeing hail the size of quarters falling in their neighborhoods. Lightning strikes were also visible.

The storm was the remnant of a cold, rainy system that arrived in the region Wednesday. While it had seemed to dissipate on Thursday, remaining storm cells popped up throughout the region in the afternoon.

The storm was expected to clear out by the evening and the weekend was expected to be clear and cool.

