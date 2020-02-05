Cold Santa Ana winds blow a chill over Southern California

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5902814" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gusty conditions Tuesday will make travel difficult at times for high-profile vehicles on highways through mountain passes, where gusts may reach up to 60 mph in some areas.

Strong Santa Ana winds uprooted trees and knocked down power lines on Tuesday while cold temperatures triggered freeze warnings throughout Southern California.The freeze warnings were in effect for parts of the Antelope Valley, Ventura County and the Inland Empire until Wednesday morning.A wind advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area as well as the Santa Ana Mountains of Orange County and the county's inland areas. Winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 mph are expected in the Santa Monicas amid early morning temperatures as low as 31 degrees.A freeze watch was in place for the Santa Monicas and the San Fernando Valley through Wednesday morning.Residents throughout the region had to deal with trees being pulled up from their roots and palm fronds littering the sidewalks.In Arcadia, the Santa Ana winds flattened the outdoor patio at Matt Denny's Ale House. Luckily it happened overnight as the restaurant was closed and no injuries were reported.Altadena resident Anna Walker said the winds shook her older house."It's like a boat rocking," she said. "It's very loud. And we have a very old house. So that makes it worse, because everything just shudders and shakes."Officials warned residents to stay away from downed power lines and assume they remain energized and dangerous while on the ground.Riders and workers at the Metrolink station in Lancaster Tuesday morning were bundled up while waiting for trains, except for a few, including a mother-daughter pair who weren't wearing any winter clothing."I don't know, I was born in Southern California and you can't tell from my great tan but I've lived here all my life, and I guess I'm just immune to the cold. Even though I shouldn't be because I was born in Southern California," Danielle Bednar said.Her daughter did not share her immunity to the frigid conditions."I'm gonna try to go home and get the right clothes on and then stay inside the majority of the time with the heat," she said.Temperatures in the Antelope Valley dipped to about 14 degrees overnight."Shivering cold, but I try to walk around to stay warm. Usually around this time of the night, the graveyard shift, it usually gets the worst it can be basically," one Metrolink security guard said.Gusty conditions will make travel difficult at times for high-profile vehicles on highways in the Cajon Pass, according to the NWS. Winds out of the north are expected to be between 15 to 25 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 60 mph.In Fontana on Monday, a semi-truck toppled onto its side amid strong winds between the 210 and 15 freeways interchange. Trees in the area were also bending in the wind, and debris were stuck in branches and plants.Eyewitness News forecasts call for highs in the low 60s in Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the beaches, valleys and Inland Empire. Mountain regions will see a high of only 31 degrees, and deserts can expect highs around 50.