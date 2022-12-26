Southwest Airlines hit by massive disruptions, flight cancellations

The Dallas-based airline has canceled more than half of its flights -- more than 2,300 total flights -- as 2:30 p.m. ET Monday.

LOS ANGELES -- Last week's winter weather travel mess is lingering like a hangover into this week - and the headaches are migraine-proportioned for Southwest Airlines and its frustrated passengers on Monday.

More than 3,500 flights within, into or out of the United States had already been canceled by early Monday afternoon, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 5,000 flights had been delayed.

But Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those.

The Dallas-based airline has canceled more than half of its flights - more than 2,600 total flights - as 3 p.m. ET Monday, according to FlightAware. It canceled around 300 flights in the span of a half hour Monday afternoon.

On social media, customers are complaining loudly about long lines to speak with representatives, problems with lost bags and excessive wait times or busy signals on the airline's customer service telephone lines.

Southern California cancellations

At Los Angeles International Airport, about 100 Southwest flights had been canceled as of early Monday afternoon, according to FlightAware, and another 28 were delayed. By comparison, 52 flights were canceled from all other airlines at LAX combined.

At Hollywood Burbank Airport, 84 Southwest flights had been canceled and six were delayed. By comparison, only three flights from other airlines were canceled there.

'Disruptions across our network'

In a statement to CNN, Southwest Airlines said it is "experiencing disruptions across our network as a result of (the winter storm's) lingering effects on the totality of our operation."

Some of the airports seeing the biggest issues are Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago Midway, Baltimore/Washington, and Dallas Love Field where Southwest operates.

Calls to Southwest's customer service attempted Monday afternoon by CNN did not go through, so customers couldn't even get in the queue to speak to a representative. Southwest told CNN it is "fully staffed to answer calls."

The airline also says, "those whose flights have been canceled may request a full refund or receive a flight credit, which does not expire."

Meanwhile, in hard-hit western New York, Buffalo International Airport said in its most recent tweet that it plans to resume passenger flights at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday.

The temperature at the airport was 19 degrees Fahrenheit around 3 p.m. ET, with light snow falling on top of the huge amounts the area has already seen.

Union officials representing Southwest flight crews blamed the airline for what they described as years as failing to modernize its systems.

"It's been catastrophic," Casey Murray, a Southwest captain and union president told ABC News. "It's been a failure at every level at Southwest. Our pilots, our front line employees have worked under enormous stress to try to get our passengers from A to B, but we were dealt a really bad hand as far as Southwest is concerned. I mean, our processes, our I.T., our infrastructure just wasn't there to support the operation. And unfortunately, our customers are bearing the brunt of it."

"We have pilots, we have flight attendants who don't have hotels who they truly just don't know where they are. We have our ramp agents trying to load bags, but there wasn't a preparation done to make sure that the loaders, the fueling trucks were prepared, the de-ice equipment was prepared. It is it is simply a failure of Southwest management."

Read Southwest's full statement below:

We are still experiencing disruptions across our network as a result of Winter Storm Elliott's lingering effects on the totality of our operation. With the weather now considerably more favorable, we continue work to stabilize and improve our operation.



We are re-accommodating as many Customers as possible, based on available space, whose itineraries have been disrupted. Those whose flights have been canceled may request a full refund or receive a flight credit, which does not expire. Information for Customers with lost baggage is here: https://www.southwest.com/help/baggage/lost-damaged-baggage ... Customers can also speak with a representative at the baggage service office in an airport where we operate or contact Southwest customer service, though we are experiencing abnormally high call volumes.



The operational emergency you're referencing are routine emergency sick procedures (enacted at our DEN operation) ...when that occurs, it puts parameters in place-like requiring a doctor's note when an Employee returns to work if they call in sick-so that we can ensure Reliability for our Customers by having the necessary amount of available, working staff.

What can stranded passengers do?

If you've been left in the lurch and your efforts to reach a customer service agent are going nowhere, the founder of Scott's Cheap Flights suggests trying an international number.

"The main hotline for US airlines will be clogged with other passengers getting rebooked. To get through to an agent quickly, call any one of the airline's dozens of international offices" Scott Keyes said.

"Agents can handle your reservation just like U.S.-based ones can, but there's virtually no wait to get through."

Click here to get international numbers that Southwest has previously posted.

A rough past week

A winter storm that swept across the US was ill-timed for travelers who had started pushing Christmas week flying numbers back toward pre-pandemic levels.

On Christmas Day, there were 3,178 flights canceled and 6,870 flight delayed, according to FlightAware.

On Christmas Eve, there were a total of 3,487 flights canceled, according to FlightAware.

Friday was the worst day of this streak with 5,934 cancellations, while Thursday saw almost 2,700 cancellations.

This megablast of winter weather across the eastern two-thirds of the nation is forecast to slowly moderate this week.

