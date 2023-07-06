Space shuttle Endeavour being prepped for upright display at California Science Center

The space shuttle Endeavour, on display in Expo Park for more than a decade, will soon be moved to an upright position and exhibited in a new facility.

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The space shuttle Endeavour is being prepped for its permanent move to another part of the California Science Center in Exposition Park.

In two weeks crews will begin installing the base of the shuttle's rocket boosters in the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center building.

Other parts will be moved over the next six months.

You'll have until the end of December to see the shuttle in its current horizontal position.

After that, it will be moved to the new building. The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center will add some 200,000 square feet of space for exhibits and events, with multiple galleries and artifacts from air and space travel.

It could be years before you can see the shuttle in its new permanent display, in its upright launch position.

The Endeavour flew its final mission for NASA in 2011.

It generated intense interest in Los Angeles in 2012 after NASA chose from among competing proposals to display it at the California Science Center.

In October of that year the decommissioned shuttle was slowly wheeled over local streets from Los Angeles International Airport through Inglewood and South Los Angeles to its final home in Expo Park, a meticulous process that took days and involved temporarily removing traffic signals, street lights and trees.