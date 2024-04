SpaceX launches rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base to deploy weather satellite

SpaceX successfully launched another rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County Thursday morning, resulting in a sight for Southern California skywatchers.

SpaceX successfully launched another rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County Thursday morning, resulting in a sight for Southern California skywatchers.

SpaceX successfully launched another rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County Thursday morning, resulting in a sight for Southern California skywatchers.

SpaceX successfully launched another rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County Thursday morning, resulting in a sight for Southern California skywatchers.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KABC) -- SpaceX successfully launched another rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County Thursday morning, resulting in a sight for Southern California skywatchers.

The Falcon 9 rocket was hauling a weather satellite which will help military mission planning.

About eight minutes after launch, the reusable rocket returned to Vandenberg.