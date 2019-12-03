spark of love

Spark of Love: How to request toys this holiday season

Find your county and/or city and follow directions on how to request toys this holiday season.
L.A. City

Organizations Only:

Please send an email to LAFDtoys@gmail.com for directions on submitting the toy request form the day after Thanksgiving - 12/24/19.

L.A. County

Go to https://www.fire.lacounty.gov/ and click on the Spark of Love Toy Drive logo. Follow the directions to find your area and click on the application to apply.

All inquiries via email: sparkoflove@fire.lacounty.gov


  • Burbank
    All toy requests should be made to:
    Pat Smola
    Family Service Agency of Burbank
    2721 W. Burbank Blvd.
    Burbank, CA 91505
    patsmola@aol.com
    (818) 845-7671
    Only Burbank residents requests accepted.


  • El Segundo
    Only organizations serving the city of El Segundo and the surrounding South Bay cities will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(C) 3).
    To print out an application, go to: https://www.elsegundo.org/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=14374
    Submit your request via fax at (310) 414-0929 or via email to sparkoflove@elsegundo.org
    Requests will be accepted up until Dec. 7, 2019.



  • Glendale
    Applications will be accepted between November 14, 2019 - December 14, 2019. Applications can be submitted by fax at (818) 547-1031, picked up in person at 421 Oak Street, Glendale 91204 or accessed online at https://www.glendaleca.gov/government/departments/fire-department/
    If there are questions, please call (818) 548-4814.


  • Long Beach
    Go to www.sparkoflove.org/lbfd Click "Forms" then "Toy Request Form".
    For questions regarding the Spark of Love Toy Drive contact Firefighter Will Nash at (562) 977-TOYS (8697)


  • Monrovia
    Monrovia residents can pick up a toy request form at the Foothill Unity Center.
    Foothill Unity Center is located at:
    415 W. Chestnut Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016
    Phone: (626) 358-3486
    Hours: 9am - 5pm Monday through Friday
    Requests will be accepted via FAX starting Nov. 1.
    Forms will receive a time and date stamp which will be considered in the selection process.
    Fax forms to Foothill Utility Center at (626) 358 - 8224.
    For questions regarding the toy drive please call Monrovia Fire & Rescue at (626) 256 - 8181.




  • Pasadena
    To request toys, go to the following website: https://www.cityofpasadena.net/fire/spark-of-love-toy-drive/



Orange County

Toy requests for groups have closed. For families or individuals requesting toys, please check back for a Toy Give Away Day which will happen sometime in December.

Riverside County

  • City of Riverside
    Go to www.riversideca.gov
    Visit one of the nine community centers listed below to fill out your toy request application.
    Contact your local Riverside City Community Center for more information.
    Joyce Jackson Community Center: (951) 351- 6130
    Renck Community Center: (951) 351- 6132
    Arlanza Community Center: (951) 351- 6135
    La Sierra Community Center: (951) 351- 6131
    Caesar Chavez Community Center: (951) 826-5746
    Stratton Community Center: (951) 826- 5355
    Orange Terrace Community Center: (951) 571-0285
    Ruth Lewis Community Center: (951) 826-5654
    Ysmael Villegas Community Center: (951) 351-6142


  • Corona/Norco Residents
    Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in November, visit the Settlement House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to fill out your toy request application.
    To apply for Toy Requests please bring a picture I.D. along with your children's immunization card, social security card or birth certificate.
    Proof of income and proof of residency in Corona or Norco is required.
    If you are a Corona or Norco resident, the Settlement House is located at:
    507 S. Vicentia Ave.
    Corona, CA 92882
    (951) 737-3504
    www.settlementhouse.net
    For more information, please call (951) 737-3504 or email the Settlement House at settlementhouse@hotmail.com


San Bernardino County Fire Department

Toy Request Guidelines for Non-Profit Organizations serving the cities listed in the following Divisions.

  • Division 1: Bloomington, Fontana, Lytle Creek, Mentone, Mt. Baldy, San Antonio Heights, & Upland

  • Division 2: San Bernardino, Devore, Mentone, Grand Terrace

  • Division 3: Angelus Oaks, Barton Flats, Cedar Glen, Crest Park, Deer Lodge Park, Fawnskin, Forest Falls, Green Valley Lake, Lake Arrowhead, Mountain Home Village, & Sky Forest

  • Division 4: Big River, Earp, Havasu Landing, Johnson Valley, Joshua Tree, Landers, Needles, Pioneer Town, Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley, & Yucca Valley

  • Division 5: Baldy Mesa, El Mirage, Hesperia, Lucerne Valley, Oak Hills, Phelan, Pinion Hills, Summit Valley, Windy Acres, & Wrightwood


  • Division 6: Adelanto, Baker, Harvard, Helendale, Hinkley, Oro Grande, Red Mountain, Searles Valley, Spring Valley Lake, & Trona


    • Toy Request Forms can be submitted at www.sbcfire.org

    Please complete your Spark of Love Toy Request Form, including your Non-Profit 501(c)(3) number, and submit to kristin@childrensfund.org

    Individuals living in the cities listed above can contact a local Non-Profit Organization in your community or call 2-1-1 for additional resources in your neighborhood.

    For additional information, you may call the Children's Fund Spark of Love Hotline at (909) 379-6040.



  • Loma Linda
    Visit the Loma Linda Civic Center to fill out the Spark of Love Toy Application.
    Proof of residency and estimated family income is required, along with an identification card of child/children.
    Loma Linda Civic Center is located at:
    25541 Barton Road
    Loma Linda, CA 92354
    For more information please call (909) 799-2850


  • Ontario
    Individual Families:
    Contact the Ontario Salvation Army to fill out the Spark of Love Toy Application.
    Proof of residency and estimated family income is required, along with an identification card of child/children.
    Ontario Salvation Army
    1412 South Euclid Ave.
    Ontario, CA 91762
    (909) 986- 6748
    Organizations:
    Only organizations serving the City of Ontario will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(c)3).
    Email your request to VLopez@ontarioca.gov


  • Rancho Cucamonga
    Individual Families:
    All individuals requesting toys must register in person at the Rancho Cucamonga Family Resource Center, located at 9791 Arrow Route in Rancho Cucamonga, between Nov. 26th and Dec. 17th. Please note the following requirements:
    Only the child's legal guardian can make the request.
    Guardian must show child's birth certificate.
    Guardian and child must be Rancho Cucamonga residents and must demonstrate proof of residency with photo ID and/or a utility bill.
    Organizations:
    Only organizations serving the City of Rancho Cucamonga will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(c)3). A maximum of 100 toys will be provided to each organization applying. Please contact Rancho Cucamonga Fire Headquarters at (909) 774-4777 to obtain an Organizational Application for Toys, which must be submitted by Nov. 26, 2019.


  • Redondo Beach
    Only organizations serving the City of Redondo Beach will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(c)3).
    To print out an application, go to: www.redondo.org/dept/fire
    Submit your request via email at sparkoflove@redondo.org . Request will be accepted up until December 31, 2019 based on availability.


    • Ventura County

    The CSA Holiday Toy Store is created in a donated storefront during the month of December. Families in the community are provided an opportunity to shop for the children free of charge. If you or someone you know would like to shop at the Toy Store, please visit the Children's Services Auxiliary (CSA) website at https://www.csavc.org/ and fill out the Toy Store Request form.
