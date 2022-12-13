Bellflower family surprised with special Spark of Love delivery

Spark of Love has been helping thousands of families for the past 30 years. Watch Danny Romero surprise a Bellflower family!

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- Alice Degroat is the caretaker for her brother and two of her grandchildren.

"They've been with me for 3.5 years. Dad was in prison; mom was doing her drugs. They were living here and there with others. Both have PTSD. They both have learning disabilities," she told ABC7. "They're safer here than any place that they can be."

ABC7's Danny Romero, along with Los Angeles County firefighters, surprised Alice and her family with a special Spark of Love delivery.

Text SPARK to 24365 to donate today, or visit abc7.com/sparkoflove to see how you can help.