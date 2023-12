SPCALA says it's facing a critical shortage of pet food after an increase in animal intakes this year.

SPCALA looking for 33 tons of pet food donations after uptick in animal intakes

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The SPCALA has issued an urgent appeal for pet food donations.

This comes after a busy year with many animal intakes.

The group says it's dealing with a critical food shortage.

If you'd like to help you can go to the SPCALA website here.

You can also donate at any SPCALA location or ship directly from their wish lists.

The group says it needs 33 tons of pet food.