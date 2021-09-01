Special Olympics athletes learn they are representing SoCal in 2022 games

#SpecialOlympics SoCal athletes got exciting news from #LARams tight end, Tyler Higbee, & Scott Gregory, SOSC Board Member & Regional President at Gallagher, an official Special Olympics International partner.https://t.co/HN9j2al1Ql@RamsNFL @Ty_Higs19 #WeAreSOSC #ShineAsOne — Special Olympics Southern California (@SOSoCal) August 31, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A big surprise for some special local athletes.Special Olympics of Southern California athletes were meeting on Zoom when Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee gave them some exciting newsThe local athletes will be headed to Orlando, Florida to represent Southern California in the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games next June.The athletes were very excited especially after the pandemic lockdowns. Many have been eager to return to in-person practice, and ultimately the games.