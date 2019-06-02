Speeding driver killed in fiery crash following police chase in Tustin: CHP

TUSTIN, Calif. -- One person is dead after a fiery crash in Tustin early Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol says.

Officers tried to pull the driver over for speeding northbound on Route 55 around 1:24 a.m. Sunday but the chase was canceled because of the suspect's high rate of speed. Witnesses claim the driver was speeding over 100 mph.

The driver then crashed into a guardrail on the northbound 5 Freeway, sending the car airborne and into a tree.

Authorities say the person was thrown from the car and the hillside, where it landed and caught on fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound 5 Freeway lanes and southbound Route 55 lanes near the split were expected to remain closed until Sunday afternoon.

The driver was wanted for failing to yield, the CHP says.
