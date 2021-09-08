localish

Spidey and His Amazing Fans Contest Winner Shares Love of Spider-Man with Daughter

ATLANTA, GA. -- When Matt McDades daughter, Finlay, was born, she spent her first 30 days in the cardiac ICU due to a heart condition. Then, at 15 months, she was diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum.

"We got to hold her for a minute, then she was hooked up to tubes and monitors," says Matt, who became a stay-at-home dad after his daughter was born. Despite all of the challenges she has faced, Finlay continues to exceed all expectations. She inspires her dad daily with her strength and delights him with her extensive knowledge of superheroes and supervillains.

"To be as happy as she is, as much as she is. If you had to ask me what her superpower was, I would say that," explains Matt, a self-professed superhero geek, and Spider-Man fan.

Matt and Finlay share a mutual love for superheroes and strengthen their bond by watching the new Disney Junior series, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, every day. "It's a really good show," Matt says. "It brings everybody together. It shows how to work with a team."

More TOP STORIES News