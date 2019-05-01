Spike Jonze's Los Feliz home at center of burglary, barricade situation

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officers were called to the Los Feliz home of director and producer Adam Spiegel, known professionally as Spike Jonze, where police say a burglar with a knife barricaded himself inside.

Los Angeles police responded to the residence in the 4000 block of Farmouth Drive sometime before 10:30 a.m. for a report of a burglar, who Spiegel had discovered.

Once officers arrived, the burglar refused to come out, according to police. The SWAT team was then called.

AIR7 was over the scene where authorities appeared to be talking to Spiegel in the garage area of the home.

Police said shortly before 11 a.m. that the scene had been cleared. The suspect, an unidentified man, was taken to an area hospital.
