New details released on Splash Mountain's 'The Princess and the Frog' makeover

The makeover will pick up where "The Princess and the Frog" movie left off. The movie features the company's first Black princess, Tiana.
A new rendering released Monday shows that riders will float along colorful canals as they join Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen and their friendly alligator Louis on an adventure as she hosts a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans where everyone is welcome.
The new concept will be inclusive and speak to the diversity of the millions of people who Disney Parks.
Original music inspired by the movie soundtrack will be heard along the adventure with Tiana. The character is also set to star in her own Disney+ TV series.
It's not yet known when the redesign will be complete.
