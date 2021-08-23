New details released on Splash Mountain's 'The Princess and the Frog' makeover

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6267890" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Splash Mountain attraction at Disneyland Resort in Southern California and the Magic Kingdom park in Florida will be reimagined to align with "The Princess and the Frog" film, Disney officials announced Thursday.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disney Parks has revealed new art and story details for the re-imagined Splash Mountain ride!The makeover will pick up where "The Princess and the Frog" movie left off. The movie features the company's first Black princess, Tiana.A new rendering released Monday shows that riders will float along colorful canals as they join Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen and their friendly alligator Louis on an adventure as she hosts a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans where everyone is welcome.The new concept will be inclusive and speak to the diversity of the millions of people who Disney Parks.Original music inspired by the movie soundtrack will be heard along the adventure with Tiana. The character is also set to star in her own Disney+ TV series.It's not yet known when the redesign will be complete.