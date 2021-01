FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died

Newest list of recalled products:

NEW YORK -- The FDA is expanding a recall for dry pet food after more than 70 pets have died and dozens of others have gotten sick.The manufacturer of Sportmix pet foods first recalled some products last month after it was discovered it may contain deadly levels of a type of mold.As of Monday, the FDA said it is aware of more than 70 pets that have died and more than 80 that have gotten sick after eating Sportmix pet food.The FDA says not all of the cases have officially been confirmed as aflatoxin poisoning through laboratory testing or veterinary record review.But now the company is adding products that contain corn to the recall list.Some of the symptoms reported include fatigue, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and diarrhea. In some cases, pets may suffer liver damage but not show other symptoms.Pet owners should stop feeding their pets the recalled products and consult their veterinarian, especially if their pet is showing any sign of illness.Lots of the following pet food products have been recalled if the date/lot code includes an expiration date on or before "07/09/22" and includes "05" in the date/lot code, which identifies products made in the Oklahoma plant:Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk, 40 lb. bagPro Pac Performance Puppy, 40 lb. bagSplash Fat Cat 32%, 50 lb. bagNunn Better Maintenance, 50 lb. bagSportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bagSportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bagSportmix Maintenance, 44 lb. bagSportmix Maintenance, 50 lb. bagSportmix High Protein, 50 lb. bagSportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bagSportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bagSportmix Stamina, 44 lb. bagSportmix Stamina, 50 lb. bagSportmix Bite Size, 40 lb. bagSportmix Bite Size, 44 lb. bagSportmix High Energy, 44 lb. bagSportmix High Energy, 50 lb. bagSportmix Premium Puppy, 16.5 lb. bagSportmix Premium Puppy, 33 lb. bagExp 03/02/22/05/L2Exp 03/02/22/05/L3Exp 03/03/22/05/L2Exp 03/02/22/05/L3Exp 03/03/22/05/L3Exp 03/03/22/05/L3Exp 03/03/22/05/L3Exp 03/03/22/05/L2Exp 03/03/22/05/L3