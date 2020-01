EMBED >More News Videos Among the hundreds of people who gathered at a makeshift near Staples Center were mariachi musicians from throughout Los Angeles.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A 13-year-old fan took what may be the last photo of Kobe Bryant, just a day before the athlete's death.The photo was taken by Brady Smigiel at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, just a day before the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others.The young fan had no idea that the blurry selfie he took with his idol would be the last known photo of the late athlete.Smigel played in the same basketball tournament as Kobe's daughter Gianna.